Rishabh Pant Shatters IPL Auction Record, Sold for Rs. 27 Crore to LSG

In an electrifying IPL 2025 Auction, Rishabh Pant shattered the record for the most expensive player, fetching a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The bidding drama came just minutes after Shreyas Iyer had set a record of his own, being sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at that moment.

The auction for Shreyas Iyer kicked off with an opening bid of Rs 2 crore, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) starting the race, hoping to reclaim their former captain. However, Punjab Kings quickly entered the fray, driving the price up to Rs 6 crore. The bidding war intensified as Delhi Capitals joined in, with coach Ricky Ponting eager to reunite with Iyer, further escalating the stakes. The price soared past Rs 10 crore, and after an intense back-and-forth between KKR, PBKS, and Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings clinched Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, securing him as their marquee player and possibly their captain for the season.

Just moments after Iyer’s deal was sealed, the focus shifted to Rishabh Pant, who was one of the most highly anticipated players of the auction. Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, the competition for Pant quickly heated up, with LSG and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) exchanging blows. As the bid passed Rs 9 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the race, raising the stakes further. The price surged past Rs 20 crore as LSG and SRH went head-to-head, with LSG pushing the bid to Rs 27 crore, breaking Pant's own record. Delhi Capitals used their RTM option to attempt to match LSG’s bid, but ultimately, LSG triumphed in securing Pant for Rs 27 crore.

Pant’s signing marks a historic moment in the IPL, solidifying his status as one of India’s premier talents. Alongside Iyer’s record-breaking deal, the auction has set a new benchmark for player valuations in the IPL, with both cricketers now poised to lead their respective franchises with their unparalleled skills and leadership.