Rishabh Pant Scores Fastest Fifty in Test Cricket, Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record

Indian Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored the fastest fifty in test cricket on Sunday after he completed his half-century in 28 balls on the second day of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka.

The match is being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India took a 143-run first-innings lead after Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 109 runs with Jasprit Bumrah taking a five-wicket haul.

Pant who took charge of the innings attacked the visiting bowlers to help consolidate India’s control.

With this feat, Pant broke Kapil Dev's long-standing record. The former Indian World Cup-winning skipper had scored a 50 in just 30 balls against Pakistan at Karachi in 1982.

Pant's effort is also the third quickest half-century on Indian soil behind Shahid Afridi and Ian Botham.

Pant had impressed on Day 1 too with a knock of 39 in just 26 balls. Shreyas Iyer was the top-scorer after making 92 runs.

