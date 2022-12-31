Rishabh Pant is Stable, Recovering Well: DDCA Director

Director of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma on Saturday arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Cricketer Rishabh Pant who was admitted there following an accident.

DDCA Director after meeting Pant said that he is stable and recovering.

"Rishabh Pant's condition is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah (BCCI secretary) is also monitoring it. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)," said Shyam Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Shyam Sharma said that if needed the wicketkeeper-batter would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery.

"A team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery," said Sharma while speaking to ANI.

Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident.