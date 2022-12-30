Riyan Parag Drags Assam To Win Over Hyderabad In Ranji Trophy

Riyan Parag starred with both the bat and the ball to held Assam defeat Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The team from Assam managed to register the win even after falling behind in the first innings of the encounter. However, a strong comeback with the ball restricted Hyderabad to hand Assam the win.

At the end of the second innings, Assam emerged victorious by 18 runs having bowled out the team from Hyderabad for 231.

A blistering knock of 78 runs off 28 balls from Riyan Parag proved to be the difference in the end. Parag’s innings consisted of eight fours and six sixes and came at a time when Assam really needed him to show his class.

Parag’s knocked propelled Assam to a total of 252, setting the target for Hyderabad to get the win. However, Parag again stood in their way with the ball, picking up four wickets.

In the end, Assam emerged victorious with Riyan Parag starring throughout.