Riyan Parag Factor Behind Dravid’s Royals Exit? Inside Story Of A Brewing Power Struggle

Rahul Dravid’s sudden resignation as Rajasthan Royals’ head coach has stunned fans, but whispers from inside the camp suggest the real trigger was not just a “punishment promotion”—it was a Riyan Parag vs. Rahul Dravid clash of visions, with ownership politics in the background.

Rajasthan Royals’ executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur, himself an Assamese, has long been seen as the force backing Riyan Parag, Assam’s biggest cricketing export. With Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium serving as Royals’ “second home,” Parag has been central to RR’s North East outreach strategy.

But this closeness has often fueled accusations of favoritism on social media, with fans questioning why Parag was being pushed as a leader despite inconsistent performances when the team had bigger names like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.

Rajasthan Royals have confirmed that head coach Rahul Dravid will not continue with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026, bringing an abrupt end to his second stint with the team.

Sources close to the franchise claim Dravid wasn’t comfortable with this push. A disciplinarian to the core, “The Wall” wanted cricketing merit—not commercial strategy—to decide captaincy. While Parag had a breakout season in 2024, his 2025 run was patchy, and his captaincy in Sanju Samson’s absence left critics unimpressed.

A release from the franchise stated that the 52-year-old legend, appointed on September 6, 2024 on a multi-year deal, was offered a broader role after a recent structural review, but declined the position.

"Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey over many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise," the release stated.

"As part of the franchise structural review Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."

Dravid, insiders say, favored Jaiswal as the natural successor, given his international pedigree. But with management determined to elevate Parag—reportedly underlining his value for the North East market—Dravid was increasingly sidelined.

When offered a “broader” role that effectively distanced him from direct control of the squad, Dravid saw it as a punishment promotion—a cosmetic elevation stripping him of real influence. Rather than stay on as a powerless figurehead, he chose to walk away.

Sanju Samson’s possible exit only deepened Dravid’s disillusionment. For him, losing a protégé and being asked to rubber-stamp decisions tilted in favor of Parag was too much.

Now, with Dravid gone, the spotlight is firmly on whether Royals will officially hand over the captaincy to Riyan Parag. If that happens, it will cement the belief that Barthakur’s backing and Parag’s Assam connect outweighed cricketing logic—and may well have cost RR one of India’s most respected coaches.