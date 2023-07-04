Sports

Riyan Parag Picked for India ‘A’ Squad in ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023

Meanwhile, India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will lead the India ‘A’ side.
Riyan Parag Picked for India ‘A’ Squad in ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023
Riyan Parag Picked for India ‘A’ Squad in ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023
Pratidin Time

Assam boy Riyan Parag has been picked up by the Junior Cricket Committee for India ‘A’ squad in the upcoming Asian Cricket Council Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 which will be held from July 13 to 23 in Sri Lanka’s Colombo.

The tournament, to be played between eight Asian nations, will be held in a 50-over format.

Meanwhile, India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will lead the India ‘A’ side. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has been selected as Dhull’s deputy.

Other than Riyan Parag, India’s ‘A’ squad list includes: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal  Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach)

Riyan Parag Picked for India ‘A’ Squad in ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023
Angry Fans React to Another Failure by ‘Riyan Parag’ in IPL 2023
Riyan Parag
Asian Cricket Council
Asia Cup 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
sports>>sports/riyan-parag-picked-for-india-a-squad-in-acc-mens-asia-cup-2023
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com