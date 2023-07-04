Riyan Parag Picked for India ‘A’ Squad in ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023

Assam boy Riyan Parag has been picked up by the Junior Cricket Committee for India ‘A’ squad in the upcoming Asian Cricket Council Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 which will be held from July 13 to 23 in Sri Lanka’s Colombo.
The tournament, to be played between eight Asian nations, will be held in a 50-over format.
Meanwhile, India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will lead the India ‘A’ side. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has been selected as Dhull’s deputy.
Other than Riyan Parag, India’s ‘A’ squad list includes: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar
Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach)