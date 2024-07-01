Riyan Parag Reveals India Jersey Ahead of Zimbabwe Series Debut

Ahead of his debut in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting July 6, Riyan Parag shared a glimpse of himself in the Indian team jersey. The 22-year-old, along with Abhishek Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, received his maiden India call-up after an impressive showing in IPL 2024 for RR.
Led by Shubman Gill, the young Indian squad also features Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, among others. Parag's selection comes on the heels of a stellar IPL season where he amassed 531 runs, including four fifties.
Notably, Parag will sport the number 12 jersey for India during the Zimbabwe series. The squad, initially including Nitish Reddy, will now see Shivam Dube replacing him due to injury. Dhruv Jurel, who debuted in Tests earlier this year, is set to make his T20I debut in the same series.
India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour includes:
Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy (replaced by Shivam Dube), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande.
The series, confirmed by the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, will take place at Harare Sports Club from July 6 to 14, with matches scheduled at 1 pm local time on each respective day.