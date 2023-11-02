Riyan Parag's Ridiculous Streak Ends, But Assam March Into Semis

Riyan Parag's ridiculous scoring streak finally came to an end even as Assam defeated Kerala in the quarter-finals match between the two teams in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to progress into the semi-finals.
However, the match witnessed the herculean streak of Riyan Parag come to end. The Assam captain had scored a half-century in seven consecutive appearances in the tournament becoming the first batter in the world to achieve the feat in T20s.
The match was played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium where Assam won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Led by Sanju Samson, Kerala put up 158 runs on the board with the loss of six wickets on the back of two fifties scored by Salman Nizar and Abdul Basith.
Skipper Samson was dismissed for a golden duck as the rest of the team failed to make significant additions to the score.
In response, Assam’s Sumit Ghadigaonkar scored a blistering 75 runs off 50 balls in an innings which included four sixes and six boundaries to set the team up for the win.
However, what everyone was waiting for was to see whether Riyan Parag could extend his ridiculous feat of scoring consecutive half-centuries to eight. That was not be as he was dismissed by KM Asif for 12.
Sibsankar Roy played an important knock of 42 to see out the team’s win alongside Bishal Roy.
Assam managed to reach the target with 17 balls to spare defeating Kerala by six wickets. With the win, they march on to the semi-finals with a firm eye on the trophy.