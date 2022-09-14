Robin Uthappa Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.

The right handed batsman most recently played in the IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings and in the Indian domestic cricket for Kerala.

The veteran took to Twitter to announce his decision. He shared a beautiful note where he thanked everyone involved in his career, right from the members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to his IPL and domestic teams to his family as well.

He wrote, “It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.”