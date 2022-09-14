Union Cabinet Approves Hoisting FIFA U-17 WC in India
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved hosting the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India.
The cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who approved the Signing of Guarantees for hoisting FIFA in India.
The official press release by the cabinet reads, “The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup is a prestigious event and would be held for the first time in India. It would encourage more youngsters to participate in sports and help develop the sport of football in India. The event will not only promote football as sport of choice among Indian girls, but is also poised to leave a lasting legacy that will facilitate girls and women in the country to embrace football and sports in general.”
The FIFA world cup is scheduled to be held from October 11-30 in India.
It may be mentioned that FIFA had initially suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence. However, they lifted the suspension later after receiving confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.