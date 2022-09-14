Union Cabinet Approves Hoisting FIFA U-17 WC in India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved hosting the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India.

The cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who approved the Signing of Guarantees for hoisting FIFA in India.

The official press release by the cabinet reads, “The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup is a prestigious event and would be held for the first time in India. It would encourage more youngsters to participate in sports and help develop the sport of football in India. The event will not only promote football as sport of choice among Indian girls, but is also poised to leave a lasting legacy that will facilitate girls and women in the country to embrace football and sports in general.”