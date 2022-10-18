Chopper Carrying Kedarnath Pilgrims Crashes, 6 Dead

A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Uttarakhand’s Phata crashed Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

At least six people, including two pilots, on board have been confirmed dead in the deadly crash. The chopper belonged to Aryan Aviation.

Meanwhile, an administration team left for the scene for relief and rescue work.

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted over the incident and said the situation is being constantly monitored.

“The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation,” he said in a tweet.