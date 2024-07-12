Rohit Sharma Attends Alcaraz-Medvedev Wimbledon Semi-Final Clash

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma made an appearance at the Wimbledon 2024 first semi-final clash between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz at the Centre Court on Friday.
This marks a significant moment for Rohit, who recently announced his retirement from the T20 format after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup.
On June 29, the Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time by defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados. Rohit Sharma, with an impressive career tally of 4m231 runs in 159 games, exits the format as its highest scorer.
He also holds the record for most centuries in T20 internationals, with five to his name. Rohit's illustrious T20 career includes two World Cup victories: the first in 2007 as a player and the second in 2024 as captain.
Wimbledon’s official X handle welcomed Rohit Sharma, sharing a picture of the Indian cricket star at the event.
In the Wimbledon semi-final, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz secured his place in the final by defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Despite losing the first set 6-7, Alcaraz made a strong comeback, winning the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Alcaraz will face the winner of the second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti in the final match of Wimbledon 2024.