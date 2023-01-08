IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Lands In Guwahati

Indian national team captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of the first One Day International (ODI) in the series against Sri Lanka.
The star batter, who landed at around 12.30 am, is among the first to arrive in Guwahati. Assam Cricket Association (ACA) had earlier mentioned that all players will not be arriving together.
Ahead of the ODI match to be played at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Tuesday, January 10, the Indian team will arrive separately and regroup here in Guwahati, ACA President Taranga Gogoi mentioned during a presser.
Addressing the media yesterday, he said that the players including Rohit Sharma, who were not a part of the recently concluded T20 series against Sri Lanka, will arrive separately by today.
Moreover, other squad members, who were a part of the T20 series that India won 2-1, will be arriving separately. They will have training sessions on January 9 together here, before playing the Lankans the next day, added Gogoi.
This will the first ODI in Guwahati after a hiatus of about four years, former ACA Secretary and current BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia told reporters during the presser yesterday. The ACA is of the opinion that ahead of India hosting the 2023 ODI World Cup, this could be an indication from the BCCI at considering Guwahati as a possible venue to host World Cup matches.
Meanwhile, talking about preparations ahead of the all important clash, Taranga Gogoi had said, "ACA has taken all possible steps to ensure the smooth conduction of the game. Most people have this question regarding the use of our Guwahati stadium for hosting World Cup matches for the 2023 ODI World Cup. On that regard, I would like to mention that ACA has done and will continue to do everything to ensure that BCCI looks towards Guwahati as a possible destination."
He said, "I believe by handing us the opportunity to host this ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, BCCI is trying out our capability in hosting an ODI match. We are looking forward to hosting this match successfully and ask for the help of all citizens in ensuring that everything goes well."
The ACA President stated that ahead of the match, preparations are in full swing. "We have taken care of everything. From allotment of food vendors inside, purchasing of generators for electricity issues, fogging for mosquitoes and spraying of chemicals to keep snakes at bay, we are taking the opportunity very seriously and all hands are on deck," assured Gogoi.