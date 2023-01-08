IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Lands In Guwahati

Indian national team captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of the first One Day International (ODI) in the series against Sri Lanka.

The star batter, who landed at around 12.30 am, is among the first to arrive in Guwahati. Assam Cricket Association (ACA) had earlier mentioned that all players will not be arriving together.

Ahead of the ODI match to be played at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Tuesday, January 10, the Indian team will arrive separately and regroup here in Guwahati, ACA President Taranga Gogoi mentioned during a presser.

Addressing the media yesterday, he said that the players including Rohit Sharma, who were not a part of the recently concluded T20 series against Sri Lanka, will arrive separately by today.

Moreover, other squad members, who were a part of the T20 series that India won 2-1, will be arriving separately. They will have training sessions on January 9 together here, before playing the Lankans the next day, added Gogoi.

This will the first ODI in Guwahati after a hiatus of about four years, former ACA Secretary and current BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia told reporters during the presser yesterday. The ACA is of the opinion that ahead of India hosting the 2023 ODI World Cup, this could be an indication from the BCCI at considering Guwahati as a possible venue to host World Cup matches.