Rohit Sharma to Lead India in ICC Champions Trophy and WTC Final 2025

Shah dedicated India's recent T20 World Cup victory to outgoing coach Rahul Dravid and the three players who announced their retirement from the format post the tournament—Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. These players are expected to return for India's upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka in August, which includes three matches away and three at home against England in early February, leading up to the Champions Trophy.