Riyan Parag's Fiery 144* Lights Up IPL 2025 Prep for Rajasthan Royals

India all-rounder Riyan Parag, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals for a staggering INR 14 crore ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, has sent a strong message to his opponents for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, during a practice match for Rajasthan Royals in preparation for IPL 2025, Parag delivered a remarkable performance that nearly broke a five-year-old record held by KL Rahul in the league.

As IPL franchises gear up for the new season, many have already commenced training camps following India’s Champions Trophy campaign. Rajasthan Royals hosted one such intra-squad practice game, sharing a video update on social media. In the video, Parag, visibly pleased with his performance, walked back to the dugout to applause from his teammates. The footage revealed that the 21-year-old all-rounder had scored a blistering 144* off just 64 balls, which included 10 sixes and 16 boundaries.

Had this remarkable knock been played during an actual IPL match, it would have broken the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the tournament's history. That record, held by India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, stands at an unbeaten 132, achieved for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020. Rahul's knock remains the fifth-highest individual score in IPL history.

Parag's stunning knock comes as he returns to action after recovering from a shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three months, including his absence from India’s four-match T20I series against South Africa. He made his comeback in a one-off Ranji Trophy match for Assam, marking the start of his return to competitive cricket.

This dazzling performance in the practice game is expected to be a major confidence booster for Parag as he heads into IPL 2025. It also sets the stage for him to build on his strong showing in the 2024 season, where he impressed with 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.22. With such an outstanding display, Parag has once again proven that he is ready to make a significant impact in the upcoming IPL season.

The performance also adds to the excitement for the IPL 2025 season, with Rajasthan Royals set to play their first two home matches in Guwahati, under the slogan, "One Team, One Language. Born in Rajasthan, Celebrated in Assam." Rajasthan Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, followed by Chennai Super Kings on March 30, both matches to be held in the evening at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign for the new season with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. Parag’s explosive batting could prove crucial for Rajasthan's start, especially as he prepares to take on two of the league’s biggest teams, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, in front of his home crowd in Guwahati.

The tickets for these two exciting matches at the ACA Stadium are now available for both online and offline purchases. Rajasthan Royals have set up an offline ticket counter at the Aastha Academy in Guwahati's Lal ganesh, where cricket fans can buy tickets every day from 10 AM until the day of the matches, excluding March 23. Initially, the counter was available only for students, but following requests from fans facing issues with online booking, the counter will now also cater to general ticket buyers.

With such an impressive performance in practice, Riyan Parag has once again shown why he is a key player to watch out for in IPL 2025, and the home crowd in Guwahati will undoubtedly be eager to cheer him on in his mission to help Rajasthan Royals dominate the tournament.