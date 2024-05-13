RR Batter Jos Buttler Returns To England, Will Not Feature In IPL

England batter Jos Buttler will not feature in Rajasthan Royals' remaining matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after pulling out from the tournament and heading home. This was confirmed to Pratidin Time by officials of the Rajasthan-based franchise.
The news broke in on Monday that Buttler has pulled out of the tournament and headed home ahead of the 2024 ICC Cricket T20 World Cup.
Fans in Guwahati who have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Englishman when Rajasthan Royals play two matches in the city as the home team later this month, will have to contend with watching other stars.
Pratidin Time spoke to Rajasthan Royals management who confirmed the development stating that the star batter returned to England after the match against
Buttler will lead England in the upcoming tournament which is set to begin from June 2 in the United States. As such, he has decided to return home for preparations.
Rajasthan Royals play Punjab Kings on May 15 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19. Both matches will be played at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.