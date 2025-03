RR vs CSK in Guwahati: Huge Demand as Tickets Went on Sale on March 1

Online ticket sales for the IPL 2025 clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scheduled for March 30 at Guwahati’s ACA Cricket Stadium, began on March 1 via BookMyShow.

Tickets for RR’s first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 had already been released. Prices started at ₹1,600, and sales were exclusively available on BookMyShow and RR’s official website.

Super Royals Elite members got early access at 10:00 AM, followed by Super Royals fans at 10:30 AM. Pre-registered buyers gained access at 12:00 PM, while general sales opened at 4:00 PM.

Rajasthan Royals’ home campaign began in Guwahati, where they played KKR on March 26 and CSK on March 30 under floodlights.

Before these matches, RR had started their season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

