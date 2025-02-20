RR vs KKR: Online Ticket Sales Begin; Rahul Dravid Praises Riyan Parag

Cricket fans can now purchase tickets for the much-anticipated Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match through BookMyShow.

The ticket price for students has been set at ₹500, while tickets for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match are expected to be available next month.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has lauded Riyan Parag for his experience and contribution to the team despite his young age. Dravid highlighted that Parag has played over 50 IPL matches, making him well-equipped for high-pressure situations. He further emphasized that Parag, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, adds significant value to the team.

Dravid, who coached Parag during his U-19 India days, stated, "He is a talented player, and his performances have rightfully earned him a spot in the Indian squad."

Speaking about the venue, Dravid praised the Barsapara pitch and outfield, commending the efforts of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and its ground staff. He expressed confidence in their ability to maintain high standards for the upcoming matches.

A Rajasthan Royals press conference was held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, attended by head coach Rahul Dravid, CEO Jack Lush McCrum, ACA President Taranga Gogoi, and Secretary Tridip Konwar.

