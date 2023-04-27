RR vs CSK Match, IPL 2023, Match 37: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, and more

On Thursday (April 27), at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 37th game of the Indian Premier League 2023. Currently sitting in third place, the Royals have won four out of seven games this season, but have lost their last two matches and are eager to get back on the winning track. In their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Royals were unable to chase down a target of 190 runs and suffered a seven-run loss, with Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma each taking two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal taking one wicket each as part of the spin duo.
With a record of 5 wins in 7 matches, the Chennai Super Kings are leading the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.662.
Rajasthan Royals have won 4 out of 7 matches and currently stand at the third position on the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of +0.844.
Chennai Super Kings are on a winning streak, having won their last three games, while Rajasthan Royals have lost their last two matches.
Out of the 27 IPL games played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings have won 15 while Rajasthan Royals have won 12.
The match scheduled between the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday is expected to be thrilling.
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has long been known for providing a surface that is conducive to bowling, offering something for both pacers and spinners. The pitch is renowned for its bounce, with the ball often seaming around in the early overs. It is also known to be slow in nature, making it challenging for batsmen to time their shots. However, as the game progresses, the pitch tends to improve, and the ball comes onto the bat more easily. This means that batsmen need to take a cautious approach in the early overs, but can look to score freely in the latter stages of the innings.
Moreover, statistics show that the team batting second has a significant advantage at this venue, as the pitch tends to ease out and become more batting-friendly as the match progresses. This trend has been observed in numerous matches played at this stadium, with teams successfully chasing down big targets in the past. As a result, winning the toss and electing to field first is often seen as the more prudent option at this ground. However, teams must be careful not to give away too many runs in the powerplay overs, as the pitch can be particularly challenging for batsmen in the early stages of the inning.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande
Captains: Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane
Vice-Captains: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal