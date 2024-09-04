Sachin Khilari Clinches Silver in Men’s Shot Put F46 at Paris Paralympics 2024

India’s Sachin Sarjerao Khilari secured a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with a remarkable throw of 16.32m on Wednesday.
The seasoned athlete added another feather to his cap, having already claimed gold at the World Championships and Asian Games earlier this year.
Khilari's throw, which also set a new area record, earned India its 21st medal of the Games. Canada’s Greg Stewart, the reigning Paralympic champion and record-holder, took the gold with a season-best throw of 16.34m, narrowly edging out Khilari after initially trailing him. Luka Bakovic of Croatia claimed the bronze with a throw of 15.85m.
The event saw two more Indian competitors in action. Mohd Yasser finished in eighth place with a throw of 14.21m, while Rohit Kumar secured ninth position with a throw of 14.10m in a field of 10 athletes.
With Khilari’s silver, India’s medal tally at the Paris Paralympics has reached 21, surpassing its previous best haul at the Tokyo Games. India now stands in 19th place on the medal table with three gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze medals.