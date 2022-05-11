Hybrid Model In Assam Govt Schools: CM Sarma At Gunotsav Inauguration

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Gunotsav celebrations at Ghorabandha school at Sipajhhar in Assam’s Darrang district.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that government was planning to introduce a hybrid model of education in government-funded schools in the state. This was part of several announcements made by him today.

CM Sarma said, “Government funded schools in Assam will follow a hybrid model from now on. We will hold talks with noted persons from the teaching community as well as intellectuals to draft a reasonable way of implementing it.”

This will start from the Government Gordon Higher Secondary School in Nalbari, he added.

Explaining about the model, the CM said that education will be imparted in English apart from Assamese in government schools.

He said, “We plan to introduce imparting two subjects in English in these institutions. It will be implemented in phases in all educational institutions in Assam.”

Further speaking, the Assam CM said, “Students were the most affected during the Covid-19 pandemic and they suffered the maximum losses. The state government has left behind personal comfort and will work towards a bright Assam.”