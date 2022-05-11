Hybrid Model In Assam Govt Schools: CM Sarma At Gunotsav Inauguration

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Gunotsav celebrations at Ghorabandha school at Sipajhhar in Assam’s Darrang district.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that government was planning to introduce a hybrid model of education in government-funded schools in the state. This was part of several announcements made by him today.
CM Sarma said, “Government funded schools in Assam will follow a hybrid model from now on. We will hold talks with noted persons from the teaching community as well as intellectuals to draft a reasonable way of implementing it.”
This will start from the Government Gordon Higher Secondary School in Nalbari, he added.
Explaining about the model, the CM said that education will be imparted in English apart from Assamese in government schools.
He said, “We plan to introduce imparting two subjects in English in these institutions. It will be implemented in phases in all educational institutions in Assam.”
Further speaking, the Assam CM said, “Students were the most affected during the Covid-19 pandemic and they suffered the maximum losses. The state government has left behind personal comfort and will work towards a bright Assam.”
CM Sarma called for words like ‘Protest’ to be taken out of the education system, urging TET qualified teachers to end protests.
“Protests have set Assam on a back-foot for 75 years since independence,” he said.
It may be noted that Assam will be celebrating ‘Gunotsav’ from May 11 to June 4. It will be celebrated in over 46,000 schools in three phases.
An assessment of students will take place during this time. In the first phase, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Nalbari will observe it.
In the second phase, Barpeta, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, South Salmara, Mankachar, Tinsukia and Udalguri will celebrate the fest. The second phase will begin from May 23, while assessment will take place between May 24 and May 26.
Moreover, the third phase will begin from June 1 and the assessment will take place between June 2 and June 4. The third phase will include Baksa, Chirang, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Jorhat, Kamrup metro, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and West Karbi Anglong.