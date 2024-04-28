Sanju Samson's Captain's Knock Under Pressure Steered RR to Victory

"I am very lucky to be behind the wickets. There was some purchase with the new ball and then was a good wicket to bat on. The guys who came in and bowled one over in the power play do an important job. There has been a lot of planning behind the scenes. The support staff has been amazing. The form is temporary in this format. We have seen Jurel in Tests. We believe in him. He has been batting long hours in the nets. We have been a little lucky as well. We need to stick to the processes. One game at a time for us," said Samson at the post match ceremony.