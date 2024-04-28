Sanju Samson's Captain's Knock Under Pressure Steered RR to Victory

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious against Lucknow Super Giants, successfully chasing down a target of 196/5 with seven wickets in hand and an over to spare. Skipper Sanju Samson led from the front with an unbeaten 71 off 34 balls, while Dhruv Jurel's rapid 52 not out added to the team's formidable chase.
The match saw notable performances from Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma with the ball for Rajasthan, complementing the batsmen's efforts. Despite KL Rahul's impressive 76 and Deepak Hooda's 50 for Lucknow, Rajasthan's determined chase proved too strong.
With this win, Rajasthan Royals strengthen their position in the tournament, accumulating 16 points in just nine matches. Samson's leadership and consistent form have been pivotal in their successful campaign so far.
In recognition of his outstanding performance, Sanju Samson was awarded the Player of the Match. Reflecting on the team's success, Samson attributed their victory to strategic planning and support staff. He emphasized the importance of sticking to processes and taking each game one step at a time.
"I am very lucky to be behind the wickets. There was some purchase with the new ball and then was a good wicket to bat on. The guys who came in and bowled one over in the power play do an important job. There has been a lot of planning behind the scenes. The support staff has been amazing. The form is temporary in this format. We have seen Jurel in Tests. We believe in him. He has been batting long hours in the nets. We have been a little lucky as well. We need to stick to the processes. One game at a time for us," said Samson at the post match ceremony.