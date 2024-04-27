Tickets GO LIVE for Rajasthan Royals' Home Match Against KKR in Guwahati

Having opened the ticket sales for its first match in Guwahati this IPL season against Punjab Kings on May 15, 2024, Rajasthan Royals today announced that tickets for the franchise's second home match at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on May 19, 2024 have also gone LIVE on BookMyShow, the Official Ticketing Partner of the team.
The Royals are bringing back the IPL buzz to the North East when they play two home games at the ACA Stadium. The inaugural IPL champions, led by Sanju Samson, will be seen hosting Punjab Kings on May 15 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19.
Fans who had registered for Early Access to tickets, members of the franchise's official fan programme Super Royals, and those who had already purchased the tickets for the Punjab Kings' match, were able to purchase tickets from 12 - 6pm on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Meanwhile, the general fans will be able to make their purchase by visiting BookMyShow's app or website now and book their tickets to both the RR vs Punjab Kings (May 15) and RR vs Kolkata Knight Riders (May 19) matches.
With the Royals making a much-anticipated return to the NorthEast in May, fans will be able to secure their tickets from BookMyShow, with the lowest online ticket starting from Rs 1000 onwards.
To provide students with the chance to also experience their favourite Royals stars including Guwahati's own, Riyan Parag, the franchise had announced that it will also be launching Rs 500 tickets which will be available to purchase at the Box Office at a later date which will be communicated closer to the matches.
Ranjit Barthakur, Chairperson, Rajasthan Royals, commented on the launch of the tickets for the KKR match, “For us as a franchise, it is an exciting prospect of bringing the IPL buzz back to Guwahati. We are playing two strong teams in Punjab Kings and then Kolkata Knight Riders in May, and we are delighted that fans can now purchase their tickets for both the matches online through BookMyShow."
"We are looking forward to the passionate fans in the NorthEast enjoying the best cricketing action, and witnessing two days full of entertainment and sport," Barthakur added.
Fans can grab their tickets to this match by clicking on the below link -
https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/barsapara-cricket-stadium-guwahati/ET00354767