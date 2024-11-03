Sarbananda Sonowal Elected President Of Assam Weightlifting Association Unopposed

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was elected unopposed as the president of the Assam Weightlifting Association (AWA) on Sunday.
Elections were held for the office bearers and members of the executive committee of Assam Weightlifting Association recently which saw Manoj Kumar Boro elected as the general secretary. Addtionally, Hiranya Bhuyan and Mitamoni Goswami were elected as vice presidents.
Ashim Dutta and Archana Boro were elected as joint secretaries, while Rekhamoni Borah was elected to the position of treasurer.
Lastly, Imanul Haque, Gitashree Sonowal, Keshab Gogoi, Swapna Priya Baruah, and Pintu Chhetri were elected as members of the committee.
Notably, Sonowal was recently elected unopposed, returning to take charge as the president of Assam Olympic Association. The Union Minister also holds several key portfolios in the Central cabinet, won the position unopposed as no other candidates filed nominations.