Saudi Arabia Approaches IPL Owners, Plans for World’s Richest T20 League: Reports

The Saudi Arabian government is reportedly planning to set up the world’s richest T20 League in the Gulf region, and they have proposed plans regarding the same to the owners of the Indian Premier League.

Given the resources Saudi Arabia has, it does have the potential to become the destination for elite players.

Saudi Arabian government has been actively investing in multiple sports, having made their way into Formula 1 with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as well as the LIV Golf, their next goal is to maximise the untapped potential of cricket.

"Our aim is to create a sustainable industry for locals and expats living in the Kingdom and make Saudi Arabia a global cricketing destination," Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's Cricket Federation chairman was quoted by Arab News last month.

A report said that there is a chance that Indian players may be allowed to participate in the upcoming league. However, the BCCI's rules don't permit Indian players to participate in any T20 league apart from IPL. A player has to be completely cut off from BCCI to play in any other league.

The Gulf state is planning to come up with the richest T20 league in the world, and they have approached the IPL owners regarding the same, having come on board as sponsors for the IPL 2023 season.