Second round of Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship begins today

The second round of the Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship kick-started from Thursday onwards and will continue up to February 28.

On the very first day, around nine matches were held at nine respective venues across the state.

The nine venues are - Goalpara, Diphu, Silchar, Golaghat, Morigaon, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Biswanath, Mangaldai.

Earlier, in the first round of the cricket championship, Bud Cricket club lifted the Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship title defeating Gauhati Town Club in a well-contested final by 16 runs at the Judges Field in Guwahati city on February 4 last.

Given below are the brief results of the matches of the Intra-Zonal round of the Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) held on February 16-

Head Quarter Zone

Venue Goalpara

EVERGREEN CLUB GOALPARA won by 133 runs

Evergreen Club Goalpara Vs Hurricane Cricket Club

Toss: EVERGREEN CLUB GOALPARA opt to bat

EVERGREEN CLUB GOALPARA 219/6 in 40 overs

HURRICANE CRICKET CLUB 86 all out in 24.4 overs

EVERGREEN CLUB GOALPARA won by 133 runs

Southern Assam Zone

Venue Diphu

NSSA won by 51 runs

NSSA Vs Four Season Club

Toss: Four Season Club opt to field

NSSA 224/5 in 36 overs

FOUR SEASON CLUB 173 all out in 35.1 overs

Southern Assam Zone

Venue- Silchar

Sil TOWN CLUB won by 2 wickets

RISING CLUB (PAILAPOOL) vs SIL TOWN CLUB

Toss: Rising Club (Pailapool) opt to bat

RISING CLUB (PAILAPOOL) 161 all out in 36.2 overs

SIL TOWN CLUB 165/8 in 31.5 overs

Central Assam Zone

Venue- Golaghat

NAMBAR CLUB won by 55 runs

Nambar Club Vs Titabar CCC

Toss: NAMBAR CLUB opt to bat

NAMBAR CLUB 191 all out in 24.4 overs

TITABAR CRICKET COACHING CENTRE 136/9 in 26 overs

Central Assam Zone

Venue- Morigaon

Radial Club won by 9 wickets

DANDUA SPORTS CLUB VS RADIAL CLUB

Toss DANDUA SPORTS CLUB opt to bat

DANDUA SPORTS CLUB 133 all out in 33.2 overs

RADIAL CLUB 134/1 in 22.3 overs

Lower Assam Zone

Venue- Kokrajhar

Vivekananda Club won by 46 runs

VIVEKANANDA CLUB VS PASDUAR YUBAK SANGHA TRUST

Toss: Pasduar Yubak Sangha Trust opt to field

Vivekananda Club 160 ALL OUT IN 29.3 OVERS

PASDUAR YUBAK SANGHA TRUST 114 ALL OUT IN 22.4 OVERS

Lower Assam Zone

Venue- Barpeta

CLUB TRIRANGA won by 6 wickets

PATHSALA TOWN CLUB VS CLUB TRIRANGA

Toss: CLUB TRIRANGA opt to field

PATHSALA TOWN CLUB 71 ALL OUT IN 23.4 OVERS

CLUB TRIRANGA 74/4 IN 18.4 OVERS

North Assam Zone

Venue- Biswanath

Dhemaji Cricket Academy won by 8 wickets

Dhemaji Cricket Academy Vs TOP XI CRICKET CLUB

Toss: Top XI Cricket Club opt to bat

TOP XI CRICKET CLUB 92 all out in 22.4 overs

DHEMAJI CRICKET ACADEMY 96/2 in 20.3 overs

North Assam Zone

Venue- Mangaldai

BDMTCCC won by 42 runs

Toss: BDMTCCC opt to bat

BDMTCCC vs SANTIPUR SANGHA, MANGALDOI

BDMTCCC 224/9 in 40 overs

SANTIPUR SANGHA, MANGALDOI 182 all out in 36.2 overs

Check the full schedule below -