Sergio Ramos To Real Madrid? Cryptic Social Media Move Sparks Fan Frenzy

Sergio Ramos is at the centre of speculation about a potential return to Real Madrid following Eder Militao’s devastating ACL injury, which has sidelined the Brazilian for the entire season. With Militao out, coach Carlo Ancelotti now faces a challenge in finding a reliable centre-back partner for Antonio Rudiger, leading to calls for reinforcements in the position.
One name that has emerged in the conversation is Ramos, the former Real Madrid captain, who has been suggested by several figures, including ex-player Guti. Guti recently advocated for Ramos’ return, stating, “I’d go for Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid right now. It would cost zero euros.” Ramos appears to agree, as he liked Guti’s social media post, signalling his own approval of the idea.
This social media gesture comes on the heels of reports indicating that Ramos has reached out to Real Madrid, offering himself to the club and expressing a willingness to return.
Despite the apparent mutual interest, Real Madrid seems hesitant to re-sign the veteran defender. The club is reportedly concerned about Ramos' age and his current form, given that he has not played competitive football since leaving Sevilla in the summer. Additionally, Ramos' strained relationship with club president Florentino Perez could further complicate any potential reunion.