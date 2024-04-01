Shaheen Afridi Passes Captaincy Baton, Extols Unity with Babar Azam's Vision
Shaheen Shah Afridi was relieved of his duties as captain of the Pakistan cricket team just two months ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Afridi led the team in a single T20I series against New Zealand, which ended in a disappointing 4-1 loss.
In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Afridi expressed his support for the reinstated captain, Babar Azam, stating that it was his responsibility to stand behind Azam in leading the team towards excellence.
Afridi emphasized that both he and Azam shared the common goal of elevating Pakistan to the top of world cricket. Despite his brief tenure as captain, Afridi expressed gratitude for the opportunity and looked forward to playing under Azam's leadership once again. Notably, Afridi assumed the captaincy after Azam was removed from the role following Pakistan's underwhelming performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.
The PCB clarified that Afridi's removal was a strategic decision aimed at managing the workload of the talented fast bowler. With a change in the board's leadership, newly-appointed chairman Mohsin Naqvi entrusted Babar Azam with the leadership of the white-ball teams. Babar Azam, in turn, acknowledged Afridi's contributions and expressed his intent to work together towards the shared goal of making Pakistan the best cricketing nation globally.
In conclusion, both Afridi and Azam emphasized unity and collaboration in their quest to elevate Pakistan's cricketing stature on the world stage.