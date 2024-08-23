Shakib Al Hasan Charged in Bangladesh Protest Murder Case

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s renowned cricketer and former Awami League parliamentarian, is among 147 individuals charged in connection with an alleged murder during protests in early August.
The case, filed at Dhaka's Adabor police station, involves the death of garment worker Mohammed Rubel, whose father, Rafiqul Islam, lodged the complaint.
The charges include accusations related to a fatal shooting that occurred during the protests on August 5. The FIR states that Rubel was injured in the firing and later died in hospital. Shakib, listed as either the 27th or 28th accused, was not in Bangladesh during the protests. At the time, he was in Canada leading the Bangla Tigers in the Global T20 Canada league and had previously participated in Major League Cricket in the USA.
The unrest, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her subsequent departure from the country, resulted in significant casualties. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported over 400 deaths, while some sources suggest the number could exceed 650.
Shakib, who won a parliamentary seat from Magura in January 2024, is currently engaged in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan. The political and cricketing landscape in Bangladesh has shifted considerably, with former national captain Faruque Ahmed now heading the Bangladesh Cricket Board following the fall of the Awami League.