Shane Watson Roped In As Assistant Coach Of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals announced on Tueday that former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will be their new assistant coach for the upcoming 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting from March 26.
The 40-year-old joins a coaching staff comprising head coach Ricky Ponting alongside Pravin Amre and Ajit Agarkar, who are assistant coaches and James Hopes, who is the bowling coach.
Watson said, “The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK.”
“I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now,” he added.
The Australian all-rounder was a part of two World Cup winning campaigns in the 50 over format in 2007 and 2015.
He further said, “With Delhi Capitals, they got great squad, now is the time to win their first title. I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title. Can’t wait to get over there.”
Announcing the move on Twitter, Delhi Capitals wrote, "It gives us great pleasure to welcome one of the greatest T20 all-rounders & a bona fide IPL legend to the Delhi Capitals as an Assistant Coach. Can't wait to have you in the DC camp, @ShaneRWatson33."
Watson had played in the IPL for three franchises including Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, winning the title twice, once with Royals in 2008 and with the Super Kings in 2018.
He has 3875 runs and 92 wickets to his name in the IPL and has been a consistent performer in the tournament over the years.
Shane Watson had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on November 3, 2022.