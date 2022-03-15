Shane Watson Roped In As Assistant Coach Of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals announced on Tueday that former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will be their new assistant coach for the upcoming 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting from March 26.

The 40-year-old joins a coaching staff comprising head coach Ricky Ponting alongside Pravin Amre and Ajit Agarkar, who are assistant coaches and James Hopes, who is the bowling coach.

Watson said, “The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK.”

“I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now,” he added.