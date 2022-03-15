Shah Rukh Khan Announces New OTT Platform 'SRK+'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday announced that he is entering the world of Over-The-Top (OTT) with his own platform.
Taking to Twitter, Khan shared a picture along with the supposed logo of his OTT platform and wrote, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. SRK+”.
He had shared a promotional video of his OTT last year but the announcement was put on hold as his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case.
Soon after the announcement, fans as well his colleagues shared positive memes and wished the good luck for his future endeavour.
Congratulating Shah Rukh, his old friend and colleague Salman Khan wrote, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+".
Director Anurag Kashyap, who will be working with Shah Rukh for the OTT, tweeted, “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ ".
On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in ‘Pathaan’ which is due to release in March next year. The teaser of the movie was recently revealed. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
