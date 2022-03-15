Shah Rukh Khan Announces New OTT Platform 'SRK+'

He had shared a promotional video of his OTT last year but the announcement was put on hold as his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case.

Soon after the announcement, fans as well his colleagues shared positive memes and wished the good luck for his future endeavour.

Congratulating Shah Rukh, his old friend and colleague Salman Khan wrote, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+".