Shiva Thapa Wins Historic Silver at Asian Boxing Championships

Star Indian boxer Shiva Thapa capped off India's magnificent campaign by clinching a historic silver medal at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship and taking the total tally to 12 medals.

This was Thapa's third silver and sixth medal overall at the prestigious tournament, which makes him the most successful male pugilist in the championships' history.

His previous two silver medals came in 2017 and 2021. He also clinched the title in the 2013 edition and secured bronze medals in 2015 and 2019, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Up against Abdullaev Ruslan of Uzbekistan in the men's 63.5kg final, Thapa made a cautious start and looked growing in confidence as the bout progressed. However, his quest for a second gold in the Asian Championships was halted by an unfortunate injury which he suffered to his right knee in the second round of the bout.

With the Guwahati-born boxer in no condition to continue, his Uzbek opponent was declared as the winner by the referees with RSC verdict.