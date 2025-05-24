Shubman Gill Named Captain as India Announces Squad for England Test Series 2025

The BCCI on Friday unveiled the 18-member Indian squad for the highly anticipated five-match Test series against England, set to begin on June 20, 2025. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain, marking a significant milestone in his career, while Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain and wicketkeeper.

The squad features a mix of experienced campaigners and promising youngsters. Key inclusions are Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, and Karun Nair in the batting department. Notably, Nitish Reddy and Abhimanyu Easwaran also make the cut, offering depth to the lineup.

India’s spin and pace attacks are bolstered by the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, and Shardul Thakur. The squad also includes promising fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh. Dhruv Jurel joins Pant as the second wicketkeeping option.

India’s 18-member squad for England Test series 2025:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England vs India 2025 Test Series Schedule:

1st Test: June 20 – Leeds

2nd Test: June 28 – Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10 – Lord’s, London

4th Test: July 18 – Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 26 – Kennington Oval, London

This series marks the beginning of a new era for Indian Test cricket under Shubman Gill's leadership. All eyes will be on the young skipper and his team as they take on England in challenging home conditions.

