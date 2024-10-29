Smriti Mandhana Slams 8th ODI Ton as India Seal Series Against New Zealand

In a stunning display of skill and determination, India’s charismatic batter Smriti Mandhana finally showcased her caliber with a brilliant century, leading the team to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the deciding match of the three-match Women's ODI series on Tuesday. This win secured the series 2-1 for India.
Mandhana, who had struggled to make an impact in the first two games of the series, delivered her eighth ODI century—the most by any Indian in this format. India successfully chased down New Zealand's target of 233 runs, finishing at 234 for four in just 44.2 overs.
New Zealand, having recovered from a precarious position of 88 for five, set a challenging target of 232, largely thanks to Brooke Halliday's impressive innings. Halliday scored a resilient 86 runs off 96 balls, helping her team reach a fighting total.
In the decisive match, Mandhana, who managed only five runs in her previous outings, played a crucial role alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Their 118-run partnership was pivotal in steering India towards victory. Despite losing her opening partner Shafali Verma early, Mandhana found a reliable ally in wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, with whom she forged a solid 76-run partnership.
Yastika's promising innings ended when she attempted to play a fuller ball outside off, giving a return catch to New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine. However, Mandhana continued to flourish, striking 10 boundaries during her impressive 123-ball knock.
Mandhana’s innings came to an end in the 41st over when she was bowled by right-arm pacer Hannah Rowe for 123, having nearly accomplished the task for her team.
Earlier in the match, Indian bowlers were in fine form, with a disciplined approach that left New Zealand in trouble from the outset. The visitors were quickly reduced to 25 for two, with Jemimah Rodrigues and wicketkeeper Yastika combining to run out Suzie Bates and Saima Thakor dismissing Lauren Down.
Young leg-spinner Priya Mishra made a significant breakthrough by bowling New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, further worsening the visitors' predicament at 36 for three. Georgia Plimmer's cautious innings provided some stability, but she was dismissed for 39 off 67 balls.
New Zealand struggled to find momentum until Halliday and wicketkeeper Isabella Gaze added 64 runs for the sixth wicket, providing a glimmer of hope for the team. However, it was not enough to secure a win against a resurgent Indian side.
With this victory, India not only clinched the series but also regained confidence after an early exit in the T20 World Cup, setting a positive tone for future matches.