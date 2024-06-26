South Africa, Afghanistan Eye Historic First T20 World Cup Final Appearance

In a historic matchup at Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa and Afghanistan are set to battle for their maiden final in any Cricket World Cup across both white-ball formats. Afghanistan's remarkable journey to the semifinals marks a significant milestone for a team on the rise in T20 cricket.
South Africa, undefeated in the tournament so far, aims to break their semifinal jinx after seven previous losses across formats. Armed with a formidable batting lineup and a versatile bowling attack, they are determined to make 2024 their breakthrough year.
The Brian Lara Cricket Academy, with its 15,000-capacity crowd, hosts this crucial encounter, having witnessed tight contests during the group stages. South Africa, despite their flawless record, faced tough challenges from Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Nepal, showcasing their resilience in clutch moments.
Afghanistan's path to the semifinals included a memorable victory over Australia and consistent performances throughout the tournament. Drawn in a tough group, they ousted perennial contenders New Zealand and overcame Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter to secure their historic semifinal berth.
Key decisions loom for both teams regarding their lineups. South Africa debates between additional spin options with Tabraiz Shamsi or bolstering pace with Ottneil Baartman, while Afghanistan ponders strategic adjustments following their successful experiments in earlier matches.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
This semifinal promises high stakes and intense competition as both teams aim to etch their names in cricketing history with a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final.