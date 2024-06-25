Following an intense conclusion to the Super Eight stage, where Afghanistan's nail-biting win over Bangladesh dashed Australia's hopes, the lineup for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals has been solidified. South Africa, topping Group 2, is poised to clash with Afghanistan in the first semi-final. Meanwhile, Group 1 leaders India are set to take on England in the second semi-final match.

The action kicks off with the first semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan, scheduled for 8:30 PM local time on Wednesday, June 26, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Expect an electrifying atmosphere as the teams battle it out for a spot in the final.

On Thursday morning, June 27, all eyes will turn to the second semi-final showdown between India and England, set to begin at 10:30 AM local time at Guyana's Providence Stadium. Cricket enthusiasts can anticipate an intense clash as these powerhouse teams vie for a chance to compete for the championship title.

Date, time, and streaming channel for T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals: Afghanistan vs South Africa

Afghanistan vs South Africa semi-final on June 26 (June 27, 6:30 AM IST in India).

India vs South Africa semi-final on June 27 at Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM IST).

You can tune in to the Star Sports network for live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals and final.

Don't miss out! Stream the crucial semi-finals and final for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals Playing Conditions