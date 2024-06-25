T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals: Afghanistan vs South Africa

Following an intense conclusion to the Super Eight stage, where Afghanistan's nail-biting win over Bangladesh dashed Australia's hopes, the lineup for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals has been solidified. South Africa, topping Group 2, is poised to clash with Afghanistan in the first semi-final. Meanwhile, Group 1 leaders India are set to take on England in the second semi-final match.
The action kicks off with the first semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan, scheduled for 8:30 PM local time on Wednesday, June 26, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Expect an electrifying atmosphere as the teams battle it out for a spot in the final.
On Thursday morning, June 27, all eyes will turn to the second semi-final showdown between India and England, set to begin at 10:30 AM local time at Guyana's Providence Stadium. Cricket enthusiasts can anticipate an intense clash as these powerhouse teams vie for a chance to compete for the championship title.
Afghanistan vs South Africa semi-final on June 26 (June 27, 6:30 AM IST in India).
India vs South Africa semi-final on June 27 at Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM IST).
You can tune in to thefor live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals and final.
Don't miss out! Stream the crucial semi-finals and final for free on theapp in India.
The second semi-final (India vs England) lacks a reserve day due to a single-day gap before the final.
Each semi-final allocated 250 minutes of additional time.
The first semi-final grants an extra 60 minutes at the day's end and 190 minutes on the reserve day.
The second semi-final has the full 250 minutes available on the scheduled day.
A minimum of 10 overs per innings is required for a complete match in the semi-finals and final.
In case of rain, teams with higher Super Eight group finishes (India and South Africa) proceed.
Final abandonment due to weather results in both finalists being declared joint winners.