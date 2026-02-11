South Africa Clinch T20 World Cup Thriller; Afghanistan Win Hearts

It was a contest that felt scripted for the big screen, packed with drama, suspense and a climax that left fans breathless. The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday turned into one of the most gripping encounters of the tournament.

The match refused to produce a winner in regulation time, forcing the teams into a Super Over. And when that too ended level, the contest moved into a rare second Super Over, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

In the first tie-breaker, Afghanistan batted with intent and posted 17 runs, setting South Africa a competitive target. Just when it seemed the Proteas would cross the line comfortably, the equation tightened dramatically on the final delivery. A six from Tristan Stubbs off the last ball ensured the scores were tied once again, prompting the umpires to signal a second Super Over.

With nerves stretched to their limits, South Africa seized the initiative in the second eliminator. David Miller unleashed his trademark power-hitting, smashing 16 runs in a blistering cameo, while his partner rotated the strike effectively. The pair combined to take South Africa to 23 runs, setting Afghanistan a daunting 24 to win.

The atmosphere inside the stadium was electric as Afghanistan returned to chase the steep target. Every delivery carried tension. Supporters sensed something special was still possible.

Mohammad Nabi began the chase but failed to score from the first ball bowled by Keshav Maharaj. Attempting to accelerate on the next delivery, Nabi mistimed his shot and was caught safely by Miller, leaving Afghanistan under immediate pressure.

Then walked in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, already the hero of Afghanistan’s innings earlier in the night. Showing remarkable composure, the young opener took on Maharaj fearlessly. He hammered three consecutive sixes, each one raising hopes higher in the stands. Suddenly, what looked impossible seemed within reach.

With the equation narrowing, Afghanistan needed one final big hit to push the match even further. Gurbaz went for glory on the decisive ball, aiming to clear the ropes once more. But this time, the connection wasn’t clean. The ball soared into the night sky only to settle safely into Miller’s hands. South Africa had their victory hard-earned and dramatic.

Though the scoreboard declared South Africa the winners, Afghanistan emerged with its reputation enhanced. Their fearless approach, resilience under pressure and fighting spirit earned admiration from fans across the cricketing world.

On a night filled with twists and turns, cricket was the ultimate winner. South Africa advanced with a memorable triumph, but Afghanistan walked away having captured the hearts of thousands who witnessed an unforgettable spectacle.