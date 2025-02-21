South Africa Crush Afghanistan in Champions Trophy Opener with 107-Run Victory

South Africa launched their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in dominant fashion, securing a 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their Group B opener. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with a stellar 103 off 106 balls, marking his maiden ODI century. His knock, laced with seven fours and a six, propelled the Proteas to a formidable 315/6 after opting to bat first.

Advertisment

The innings saw crucial contributions from Temba Bavuma (58 off 76) and Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 46), while Aiden Markram provided late impetus with a brisk fifty. Afghanistan's bowling attack managed occasional breakthroughs, with Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmed taking a wicket each, while Rashid Khan’s brilliance in the field resulted in Rickelton’s dismissal via a direct hit.

Defending 316, South Africa's pacers dictated terms early, with Kagiso Rabada spearheading the attack with three wickets. Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder chipped in with two wickets apiece, while Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj also got into the wickets column. Afghanistan struggled against the disciplined bowling attack, with Rahmat Shah (90 off 92) being the lone warrior. His valiant effort, featuring nine boundaries and a six, kept the scoreboard ticking, but wickets fell at regular intervals.

A brilliant direct hit from Marco Jansen sent Rahmat Shah back, sealing the game for South Africa as Afghanistan were bowled out. South Africa’s sharp fielding display was further highlighted by Bavuma’s catch at mid-on, dismissing Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for a duck.

With this emphatic victory, South Africa made a strong statement in Group B, while Afghanistan, in their Champions Trophy debut, will look to regroup ahead of their next fixture.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: South Africa, Afghanistan Lock Horns in Karachi