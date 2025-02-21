Champions Trophy: South Africa, Afghanistan Lock Horns in Karachi

Group B action in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off in Karachi, where Afghanistan mark their debut in the tournament with a challenging encounter against South Africa. Both teams have enjoyed considerable success in white-ball cricket in recent years but have yet to secure a major ICC title.

South Africa came close in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, reaching the semi-finals, while Afghanistan achieved a historic milestone by advancing to the final four of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. With a semi-final berth the minimum objective for both sides in this tournament, a winning start will be crucial to their campaign.

Both teams possess formidable batting line-ups, but with a host of world-class bowlers in action, run-scoring could prove to be a challenge. A high-intensity contest is anticipated in Karachi as the two teams set their sights on early momentum.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling Reserve: Kwena Maphaka.

Recent Form

Afghanistan: The Afghan team has been in outstanding form in white-ball cricket, winning their last four bilateral series against Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. However, the lack of ODI matches in 2025 so far could pose a challenge. Despite this, their strong performances in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 should provide a confidence boost heading into the Champions Trophy.

South Africa: The Proteas gained valuable match practice in Karachi during a recent tri-series against hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. However, missing key players in those fixtures resulted in losses in both matches. Since their semi-final finish at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa’s form in the 50-over format has been inconsistent, and they will look to improve their record in this tournament.

Players to Watch

Afghanistan – Azmatullah Omarzai: Fresh from winning the ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year award for 2024, Omarzai has been a cornerstone of Afghanistan’s recent success. The all-rounder amassed 353 runs and claimed nine wickets at the last Cricket World Cup, delivering key performances in major victories. With Naveen-ul-Haq absent, Omarzai will shoulder additional responsibility in Afghanistan’s pace attack.

South Africa – Temba Bavuma: The Proteas skipper has been in excellent touch, recently scoring 82 against Pakistan in Karachi during the tri-series. A strong start from Bavuma at the top of the order will be vital, as South Africa’s middle-order boasts explosive hitters capable of posting a formidable total.

With both teams eager to make a statement in their tournament opener, a thrilling contest is on the cards in Karachi.