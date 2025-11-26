South Africa Rout India in Guwahati, Inflict Record 408-Run Defeat

South Africa recorded a historic 408-run victory over India in the second Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, completing a 2-0 series sweep and inflicting India’s heaviest home defeat in terms of runs in Test history.

Chasing an improbable target of 549, India crumbled for 140 on the final day, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with a resilient 54. Off-spinner Simon Harmer starred with the ball, claiming 6-37 and exploiting turn, bounce, and pace to devastate the Indian batting line-up. Paceman Marco Jansen also shone, taking a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss a set batsman, showcasing his all-round brilliance.

The defeat marked several milestones for the Proteas: they became the first team to beat India by over 400 runs on home soil and India suffered consecutive home series losses for only the third time in history. In addition, India lost five of seven Tests at home—a record unmatched in over six decades.

India’s young batsmen, including Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Reddy, struggled to cope with Harmer’s spin, with technical flaws and lack of experience leaving them exposed. Once skipper Rishabh Pant fell for 13, the match was effectively sealed. Jadeja’s lone fight highlighted the absence of support from the other end.

Critics pointed to questionable selection and tactics by head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose preference for “bits-and-pieces” players in the traditional format left the team lacking clarity and stability. The defeat exposes vulnerabilities in technique, backfoot play, and reading spin, raising serious concerns about India’s confidence and red-ball prospects at home.