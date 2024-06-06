South Africa T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

The stage is set as South Africa announces its formidable squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, under the leadership of Aiden Markram. Noteworthy additions to the roster include the dynamic duo of Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock, injecting experience and firepower into the team's arsenal. Rising stars Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman are joining them, whose standout performances have earned them well-deserved spots in the squad.

With a potent blend of talent, South Africa boasts a robust batting lineup and a balanced pace-spin combination, poised to take on any challenge that comes their way. Additionally, including Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi as reserves adds depth and versatility to the squad, ensuring they are well-prepared for any eventuality on the field.

As they gear up to showcase their skills on the global stage, South Africa aims to make their presence felt and stake their claim for T20 World Cup glory with determination and grit.

South Africa's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Key points

Aiden Markram is set to lead South Africa's campaign in an ICC event for the first time, appointed as the T20I skipper for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Among the notable selections in the squad are Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock, both of whom have recently been omitted from Cricket South Africa's central contract roster.

Anrich Nortje's absence from international competition since September 2023 is attributed to a debilitating back injury, making his inclusion in the squad significant despite his recent absence.

Quinton de Kock, following his retirement from ODIs post the 2023 Cricket World Cup, had previously bid adieu to Test cricket in 2022. His presence in the T20 World Cup squad adds experience and firepower to the Proteas lineup.

These selections add depth and experience to South Africa's squad as they prepare to compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

South Africa's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

In the recent SA20 tournament, two emerging stars, Ryan Rickelton, and Ottniel Baartman, showcased their talent with outstanding performances, earning them coveted positions as the two uncapped T20I players in the squad. Rickelton's batting prowess was evident as he emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer, accumulating an impressive tally of 530 runs at an average of 58.88 and a formidable strike rate of 173.77 for MI Cape Town.

Meanwhile, Baartman made his mark with the ball, claiming a total of 18 wickets across eight matches for the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Here is the complete squad along with reserves, poised to represent South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024