South Korea VS Ghana: Prediction, Indian time, live-streaming details

Group H's second match between South Korea and Ghana is set for November 28. Ghana's first match was a loss by a score of 2-3, but they gave Portugal a good fight. However, South Korea's defense kept Uruguay from scoring, and the game ended in a scoreless tie.

South Korea’s Asian pride is justified after that hard-fought victory over Uruguay. But they'll need to score against Ghana, a team that will likely also be desperate for a victory. A relaxed strategy will not work against Ghana, since the country will always be looking for opportunities to strike at its rivals.

When Ghana scored their goal in the opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they did it before any other African team. Both teams are feeling the heat, according to Ghana coach Otto Addo. The stakes are enormous for Ghana, since elimination is a real possibility if they lose to South Korea. In 2010, they made it all the way to the world cup quarterfinals. This time, they will surely give their best to win.

Head-to-Head

On November 28, Korea and Ghana will meet for the tenth time. While one resulted in a draw, both sides enjoyed four victories each. Jordan Ayew scored a hat-trick and Asamoah Gyan scored a goal as Ghana trounced the Korean squad 4-0 in their prior friendly meeting in 2014.

Key Players of South Korea and Ghana

South Korea: Son Heung-min

Ghana: Osman Bukari, Andre Ayew

South Korea Vs Ghana: Date, Time & Venue, Live-telecast

The South Korea vs Ghana match will be played on November 28 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan

The South Korea vs Ghana match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Based on previous records, Ghana has a great chance of emerging victorious with a scorline of 3-4