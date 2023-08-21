Spanish FA Prez Kisses Woman Player On Lips After WC Win, Sparks Outcry

The Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is facing massive backlash after kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their 1-0 victory over England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday.
Since the incident, Hermoso has come out and admitted that she ‘didn’t like’ the uncomfortable embrace as Spain celebrated their triumph over England.
The 33-year-old all-time top goal scorer for Spain played an integral part in her nation’s first-ever Women’s World Cup winning campaign with three goals and two assists as the team made it to the showpiece event to face England at the Stadium Australia.
Against the Lionesses, Hermoso had a game to forget missing a second-half penalty saved well by Mary Earps, though that did not affect the larger scheme of things as the first-half goal scored by Olga Carmona on the 29th minute mark was enough to see out the win.
However, what unfolded after Spain’s win grabbed the headlines, casting a shadow over the incredible achievement of Jorge Vilda’s side. As the Spain players took to the stage to collect their winners’ medals before lifting the trophy in presence of multiple senior figures including FIFA president Gianni Infantino, an understandably delighted Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Rubiales embraced all the players and coaches with a wide grin.
However, when it came to Hermoso, he went a step further grabbing her head and kissing her on the lips before she immediately walked away.
Viewers were left in shock and caused outrage with Rubiales coming in from strong criticism for his actions when emotions were high in Sydney.
Speaking out on the incident, Hermoso also fueled the scrutiny suggesting that she did not want to be kissed by the 45-year-old chief. Asked about the incident on Spanish TV, Hermoso replied, “Eh... yeah, I did not enjoy that.”
Hermoso is one of the most decorated Spanish players with a career which has seen her turn out for Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and PSG. With an X-rated summary, she expressed her elation having added an 18th trophy to her cabinet.
“It's the best feeling of my life. We dedicate it to all our families and the people in Spain because we have played football the way we wanted to,” said a teary-eyed Hermoso.
"We have won a World Cup — we are f*****g world champions! We have played the football as we wanted, but I still think we are not aware of what we have achieved,” she added.