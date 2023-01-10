Sri Lanka Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against India in 1st ODI

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively. India will be without the services of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match ODI series against the Islanders, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced on Monday.

The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will too return to the squad after being rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which Men in Blue clinched by 2-1 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

At the toss, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said, "We are going to bowl first, because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is. Dilshan Madushanka is making his debut today."

India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well, it's a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday. We need to keep moving in the right direction. Had a great time playing an ODI here last time, hope we'll have another memorable game today."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

(with inputs from ANI)