Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka has revealed its 15-member squad, receiving approval from the esteemed Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando. This diverse squad comprises a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned experience.
At the forefront of the team's charge is the dynamic all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, whose aggressive spin bowling and explosive batting prowess make him a pivotal asset in Sri Lanka's game plan.
Adding depth to the batting lineup is the return of veteran Angelo Mathews, marking his comeback to the T20I setup after a three-year hiatus. Mathews, a stalwart of Sri Lankan cricket, brings invaluable experience and composure to the side, having featured in five previous T20 World Cup campaigns, including the victorious 2014 edition.
Furthermore, Dasun Shanaka, the former limited-overs captain, assumes a vital leadership role alongside current ODI captain Kusal Mendis and Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva, providing invaluable guidance and strategic insight to the team. With a blend of youth and experience, Sri Lanka aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
The former T20 World Cup champion team has also unveiled a list of traveling reserves, ensuring depth and versatility in their squad:
Asitha Fernando - Bowler
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - Bowler
Bhanuka Rajapaksa - Batsman
Janith Liyanage - Batsman/All-rounder
These reserves stand ready to step in and contribute effectively in case of any exigencies during the tournament, further strengthening the team's lineup with their respective skills and expertise.
The Sri Lankan cricket team boasts a commendable winning percentage of 55% in T20 International cricket. This impressive statistic, coupled with the team's dedication to refining their lineup, sets the stage for some thrilling matches. Despite their promising prospects, the true test of their performance will unfold on the field, where fans eagerly await the outcome of their hard work and preparation.
Adding an electrifying dimension to the bowling lineup are Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara, renowned for their distinctive slinging action. Spearheading the pace attack, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka inject raw pace and aggression into Sri Lanka's bowling arsenal.
Under the guidance of head coach Chris Silverwood, the Sri Lanka team embraces balance as a cornerstone of their strategy.
This is epitomized by the inclusion of several versatile all-rounders in the squad. Leading the pack is captain Wanindu Hasaranga, a spin-bowling all-rounder, accompanied by Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Kamindu Mendis. Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka further enrich the team's depth with their dependable pace-bowling all-round abilities, ensuring a well-rounded and formidable unit ready to take on the challenges of the T20 World Cup.