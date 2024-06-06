Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka has revealed its 15-member squad, receiving approval from the esteemed Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando. This diverse squad comprises a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned experience.

At the forefront of the team's charge is the dynamic all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, whose aggressive spin bowling and explosive batting prowess make him a pivotal asset in Sri Lanka's game plan.

Adding depth to the batting lineup is the return of veteran Angelo Mathews, marking his comeback to the T20I setup after a three-year hiatus. Mathews, a stalwart of Sri Lankan cricket, brings invaluable experience and composure to the side, having featured in five previous T20 World Cup campaigns, including the victorious 2014 edition.

Furthermore, Dasun Shanaka, the former limited-overs captain, assumes a vital leadership role alongside current ODI captain Kusal Mendis and Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva, providing invaluable guidance and strategic insight to the team. With a blend of youth and experience, Sri Lanka aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Reserves for Sri Lanka Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The former T20 World Cup champion team has also unveiled a list of traveling reserves, ensuring depth and versatility in their squad:

Asitha Fernando - Bowler

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - Bowler

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - Batsman

Janith Liyanage - Batsman/All-rounder

These reserves stand ready to step in and contribute effectively in case of any exigencies during the tournament, further strengthening the team's lineup with their respective skills and expertise.

Sri Lanka Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The Sri Lankan cricket team boasts a commendable winning percentage of 55% in T20 International cricket. This impressive statistic, coupled with the team's dedication to refining their lineup, sets the stage for some thrilling matches. Despite their promising prospects, the true test of their performance will unfold on the field, where fans eagerly await the outcome of their hard work and preparation.

Here is the complete list of the Sri Lanka squad with their roles