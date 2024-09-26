Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against New Zealand In 2nd Test

The Sri Lankan team made two changes to their lineup, previously confirmed. Milan Rathnayake, who showcased his abilities with both bat and ball during his debut series in England, replaced Lahiru Kumara. Nishan Peiris, making his debut, stepped in for offspinner Ramesh Mendis as a direct replacement. While Kumara failed to take a wicket in the first Test, Mendis claimed six wickets but struggled with control at times. Peiris, aged 27, comes with a solid first-class record, having taken 172 wickets at an average of 24.37 over 41 matches.