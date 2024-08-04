Sri Lanka Wins Toss, Elects to Bat as India Looks to Bounce Back in 2nd ODI

Wide cracks on the surface suggest that the pitch may crumble as the match progresses, making it increasingly difficult for batters as the game wears on. Given these conditions, it was no surprise when Sri Lanka's captain, Charith Asalanka, won the toss and chose to bat first. He highlighted the importance of building on their previous performance, despite the absence of Hasaranga and Mohamed Shiraz, who have been replaced by Kamindu Mendis and Jeffrey Vandersay.