Starc Surpasses Cummins as Most Expensive IPL Player in History

The fact that franchises were willing to go all the way for Starc raises some concerns. He hasn't played in the IPL since 2015, and his T20I record isn't very impressive, with 73 wickets from 58 games at an average of 22.91, a strike rate of 18, and an economy rate of 7.63. Furthermore, and this may come as a surprise, Starc has yet to play a single T20I in India.