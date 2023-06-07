Stumps on Opening Day of WTC 2023 Final, Australia ended Day 1 at 327/3

It's a wrap on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Australia ended Day 1 at 327/3.
Team India accounted for two wickets in the 1st session after which managed to pick only one.
The Australian batter Travis Head scored his first century against India and paired up with Steve Smith 95*(227) for a 251* (370) run partnership.
Can the Indian bowlers shine early tomorrow and bundle out the opposition?
Earlier today, India won the toss and elected to ball first.
For team India, right-arm fast medium bowler Mohammed Siraj draws the first blood quite early in the innings!
Siraj came over the wicket to Usman Khawaja in the fourth over and angles the ball away to the leftie! The ball travels with the angle and took the outside edge with it! The keeper takes this one and here goes the first wicket.
On the 22nd over, Shardul Thakur took the wicket David Warner; short of good length ball, pitching outside off stump, Shardul comes around the wicket and angles the ball in while Warner goes for the pull, and it took the edge to the keeper.
Thereafter, India’s leading fast bowler Mohammed Shami in the 25th over knocked Marnus Labuschagne. He scored 26 runs off 62 balls.
Shami strikes on his very first delivery of the second spell. The ball pitches outside off stump and nips back well inside, and knocks over Marnus Labuschagne's drive.
HEAD TO HEAD:-
India and Australia have faced each other 106 times and the opposition has an edge over India with 44 victories and India with 32. The last time these two oppositions faced were a couple of months back in India for a Four-Test match series where the Indians won the series 2-1.