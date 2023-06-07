WTC Final 2023: India Win Toss, Chose To Bowl First

Ahead of the match both captains spoke to the media. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl. The conditions and also the weather being overcast. The pitch won't change too much. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner. He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he's played 80-odd Tests."